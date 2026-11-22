A taxpayer may face an income-tax demand years after an assessment is reopened, even if he was unaware that the proceedings had begun. But can the tax department sustain a reassessment when the notice initiating it was sent to an address where the taxpayer no longer worked?

The Delhi bench of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) recently ruled in favour of a taxpayer in such a case, holding that reassessment proceedings cannot stand when the mandatory notice under Section 148 of the Income-tax Act has not been validly served.

In the case of Ranbir Singh vs Income Tax Officer, concerning assessment year 2011-12, the tribunal quashed the reassessment after finding that the tax department had sent the notice to the taxpayer's former office address, even though he had retired from the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) years earlier. The order was pronounced on 23 March 2026.

Why did the taxpayer challenge the reassessment? The dispute arose after the Income Tax Department initiated reassessment proceedings under Section 147 of the Income-tax Act.

Singh challenged the proceedings, arguing that he had never been served with the mandatory notice under Section 148. He had retired from DTC with effect from 30 April 2010, but the department sent the notice dated 31 March 2018 to his former office address.

The Assessing Officer also claimed to have served a subsequent show-cause notice through affixture. However, the tribunal found that the department had attempted to serve it at the same office address, without checking whether Singh was still employed there or verifying his current whereabouts.

Singh argued that the assessment had been completed without giving him an opportunity to respond, as he was unaware of the proceedings.

Why did ITAT quash the reassessment? The tribunal examined whether the department had fulfilled the legal requirement of serving the notice under Section 148.

It observed that the law requires the Assessing Officer to serve the notice on the taxpayer and not merely issue it. The department had sent the notice to an address where Singh had ceased working nearly eight years earlier.

The tribunal also questioned the department's decision to resort to service by affixture at the former office without first verifying whether the taxpayer could be found there.

It held that valid service of a notice under Section 148 is a mandatory condition for initiating reassessment proceedings. Since the notice had not been validly served, the proceedings were invalid and without jurisdiction.

Consequently, the tribunal quashed the reassessment and allowed the taxpayer's appeal.

What should taxpayers do if they change their address? The ruling highlights why taxpayers should keep their communication details updated with the Income Tax Department.

A change in residential or office address should be reflected in the income-tax e-filing profile and subsequent income-tax returns. Taxpayers should also regularly check their registered email address and the income-tax portal for notices and communications.

If a reassessment notice is sent to an old address, taxpayers should preserve evidence of their relocation, address updates and non-receipt of the communication.

However, the ruling does not mean that every notice sent to an old address will automatically become invalid. The facts, the address available in the department's records and the manner of service will matter.