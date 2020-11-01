Income tax on dividends: All you want to know

Section 14A of the Act provides for disallowance of expenses that are incurred for earning exempt income. It has been contended by shareholders that no disallowance of interest expense can be made under section 14A since no expenses are incurred to earn exempt dividend income. This has given rise to prolonged litigation and there are a host of judgements in favour of assessees. However, now since dividend income is made taxable in the hands of shareholders, interest expenses shall be claimed to the extent of 20% of such dividend income. There is a likelihood that the department may not agree to the interest deduction in case of shareholders who have earlier contended that no expense has been incurred in order to earn dividend income. Thus, shareholders may have to revisit their earlier tax positions in wake of taxability of dividends.