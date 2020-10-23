Income tax on EPF at the time of withdrawal

The accumulated balance which becomes taxable in your hands has four components as enumerated by you. The employer’s contribution with interest accrued on such contribution has to be offered under the head “Salaries". The employee’s contribution as well as the interest accrued on such contribution will become taxable under the head “Income from other sources". Since you did not claim the tax benefit for your contribution to provident fund account, you need not offer it for taxation but interest in any case is taxable and to be offered under the head “Income from other Sources".