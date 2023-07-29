Income tax on gold: SGB vs gold ETF vs physical gold. Know taxation rules here

Profits on the sale/redemption of Gold ETFs or units of gold saving funds bought after 31 st March 2013 will be taxed as short capital gains irrespective of the holding period. So these will be taxed like your bank fixed deposits except that the profits will become taxable only when you sell or redeem your investments whereas, for interest on fixed deposits, you have two options to offer it for taxation. Either you can offer it for taxation on an accrual basis or on a receipt basis when you actually receive the interest on the maturity of the fixed deposits. The accrual or receipt basis of accounting in respect of interest has to be followed consistently year after year.