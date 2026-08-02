Income tax on property sale: Gujarat HC quashes reassessment notice over ₹92 lakh land sale; here's why

The Gujarat High Court has quashed a reassessment notice issued by the Income Tax Department in a long-running capital gains dispute, ruling that the wider powers introduced under Section 55A of the Income Tax Act through the Finance Act, 2012 cannot be applied retrospectively to transactions that took place before the amendment came into force.

The case involved Late Padmaben Zinabhai Trivedi, who sold 13,626 square metres of land in Bhimpore village, Daman, in 2009 for ₹92 lakh. While filing her income tax return for Assessment Year (AY) 2010-11, she relied on a registered valuer's report, which estimated the fair market value (FMV) of the land as on April 1, 1981 at ₹81 per square metre. Using this valuation, she declared indexed long-term capital gains (LTCG) of around ₹22.95 lakh.

Nearly seven years later, the Assessing Officer reopened the assessment under Section 148, contending that the property's FMV should have been only Re 1 per square metre based on another land transaction in the same village. If the department's valuation had been accepted, the taxable LTCG would have increased significantly.

Why did the High Court rule in the taxpayer's favour? The dispute centred on the interpretation of Section 55A(a) as it existed when the transaction took place.

The High Court observed that before July 1, 2012, Section 55A permitted an Assessing Officer to refer the valuation of a capital asset to a valuation officer only if the value claimed by the taxpayer, based on a registered valuer's report, was less than its fair market value.

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In this case, however, the taxpayer had adopted a value of ₹81 per square metre, whereas the department sought to replace it with a much lower value of Re 1 per square metre. Since the taxpayer's declared value was not lower than the value alleged by the tax department, the statutory condition under the unamended Section 55A(a) was not satisfied.

The court further noted that the Finance Act, 2012 replaced the words "is less than its fair market value" with "is at variance with its fair market value", thereby expanding the department's powers to question property valuations. However, the amendment came into effect from July 1, 2012 and operates prospectively. It cannot be invoked for transactions undertaken before that date.

The High Court also relied on its earlier decision in Hiaben Jayantilal Shah v. ITO and the Bombay High Court's ruling in CIT v. Puja Prints, both of which reached a similar conclusion.

What does the ruling mean for taxpayers? The judgment is relevant for taxpayers involved in legacy capital gains disputes, particularly those relating to property transactions completed before July 1, 2012.

It reiterates that reassessment proceedings must satisfy the legal conditions that existed during the relevant assessment year. The Income Tax Department cannot invoke the broader powers introduced through the 2012 amendment to reopen older cases where the requirements of the unamended Section 55A were not met.