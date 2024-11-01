Income Tax: Over 9.54 lakh crorepati taxpayers filed returns until October 31

In the first quarter of 2024-25, only 426 people with over 10 crore income filed their income tax returns. Overall, the total figure stood at 26,449 till October 31.

MintGenie Team
Published1 Nov 2024, 08:18 PM IST
The CBDT has recently extended the due date for furnishing income tax returns under sub-section (1) of section 139 of the Act for the assessment year 2024-25 from October 31 to November 15.
The CBDT has recently extended the due date for furnishing income tax returns under sub-section (1) of section 139 of the Act for the assessment year 2024-25 from October 31 to November 15.

More than 9.54 lakh people with income of 1 crore and above filed their income tax (I-T) returns until October 31, the data on the Income Tax portal revealed. The latest data for the financial year 2024-25 shows that a total of 2.76 lakh individuals in the 1-crore club filed their tax returns in October. In the preceding month, i.e. September, this figure stood at 2,38,472.

Also Read | Planning to exchange old jewellery for new? Know the income tax rules

In August and July, the corresponding data stood at 2,15,586 and 2,08,284. In the first three months of this fiscal year, as many as 15,694 individuals filed their income tax returns. Overall, the total number of tax filers stood at 9,54,908.

Individual tax filers with 1 crore & above income

Month        
in 2024    In 2019
April     759    1,668
May        1,659        2,349
June             13,276           3,966
July                 2,08,284          22,271
Aug                   2,15,586               72,622
Sep                2,38,472                81,550
Oct                      2,76,872                  1,04,804
Total              9,54,908          2,89,230

(Source: eportal.incometax.gov.in)

Interestingly, five years ago, this figure stood at 2.89 lakh. Month-wise also, one can witness a jump in each of the seven months of this fiscal. In July, nearly 10 times more income tax returns were filed by individuals in the tax bracket of 1 crore and above.

Also Read | Supreme Court upholds 90,000 tax reassessment notices issued under old regime

If you examine the number of tax filers in the 10 crore bracket i.e. individuals declaring their annual income over 10 crore, this figure stood at 26,449 for the first seven months.

Month     
No of individuals with 10 crore income
April 51
May         93
June        282
July        5,582
Aug       5,812
Sep        6,565
Oct        8,064
Total            26,449

As we can see in the table above, 8,064 taxpayers with 10 crore or above income filed their income tax returns in October. The smallest number of tax returns were filed in April and May, at 51 and 93. In the entire fiscal year 2024-25, the total number of returns filed stood at 8.11 crore, whereas the number of returns verified stood at 7.97 crore.

Also Read | Received an expensive gift this Diwali? You may have to pay tax—check details

Deadline extended 

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the due date for furnishing income tax returns under sub-section (1) of section 139 of the Act for the assessment year 2024-25 from October 31 to November 15.

This extension applies to clause (a) of Explanation 2 to sub-section ( 1) of section 139 of the Income Tax (I-T) Act, 1961. This was announced via a circular dated October 26, 2024, issued by the CBDT.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Nov 2024, 08:18 PM IST
Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax: Over 9.54 lakh crorepati taxpayers filed returns until October 31

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.70
    07:18 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.05 (0.71%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    145.00
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    2.3 (1.61%)

    Tata Power share price

    445.20
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    5.15 (1.17%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.65
    07:10 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.4 (0.77%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,273.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    60.65 (5%)

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,369.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    32.3 (2.42%)

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    632.70
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    6.6 (1.05%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,328.65
    07:18 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    13.15 (1%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,545.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -67.25 (-4.17%)

    ICICI Securities share price

    833.45
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -32.85 (-3.79%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    966.70
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -30.35 (-3.04%)

    Narayana Hrudayalaya share price

    1,235.60
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -36.75 (-2.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Brigade Enterprises share price

    1,244.80
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    71.75 (6.12%)

    PCBL share price

    432.15
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    21.35 (5.2%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    281.85
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    13.45 (5.01%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,273.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    60.65 (5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      81,355.00170.00
      Chennai
      81,361.00170.00
      Delhi
      81,513.00170.00
      Kolkata
      81,365.00170.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.98/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Money

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.