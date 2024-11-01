Hello User
Next Story
Income Tax: Over 9.54 lakh crorepati taxpayers filed returns until October 31
MintGenie

Income Tax: Over 9.54 lakh crorepati taxpayers filed returns until October 31

MintGenie Team

In the first quarter of 2024-25, only 426 people with over 10 crore income filed their income tax returns. Overall, the total figure stood at 26,449 till October 31.

The CBDT has recently extended the due date for furnishing income tax returns under sub-section (1) of section 139 of the Act for the assessment year 2024-25 from October 31 to November 15.

More than 9.54 lakh people with income of 1 crore and above filed their income tax (I-T) returns until October 31, the data on the Income Tax portal revealed. The latest data for the financial year 2024-25 shows that a total of 2.76 lakh individuals in the 1-crore club filed their tax returns in October. In the preceding month, i.e. September, this figure stood at 2,38,472.

In August and July, the corresponding data stood at 2,15,586 and 2,08,284. In the first three months of this fiscal year, as many as 15,694 individuals filed their income tax returns. Overall, the total number of tax filers stood at 9,54,908.

Individual tax filers with 1 crore & above income

Month        
in 2024    In 2019
April     759    1,668
May        1,659        2,349
June             13,276           3,966
July                 2,08,284          22,271
Aug                   2,15,586               72,622
Sep                2,38,472                81,550
Oct                      2,76,872                  1,04,804
Total              9,54,908          2,89,230

(Source: eportal.incometax.gov.in)

Interestingly, five years ago, this figure stood at 2.89 lakh. Month-wise also, one can witness a jump in each of the seven months of this fiscal. In July, nearly 10 times more income tax returns were filed by individuals in the tax bracket of 1 crore and above.

If you examine the number of tax filers in the 10 crore bracket i.e. individuals declaring their annual income over 10 crore, this figure stood at 26,449 for the first seven months.

Month     
No of individuals with 10 crore income
April 51
May         93
June        282
July        5,582
Aug       5,812
Sep        6,565
Oct        8,064
Total            26,449

As we can see in the table above, 8,064 taxpayers with 10 crore or above income filed their income tax returns in October. The smallest number of tax returns were filed in April and May, at 51 and 93. In the entire fiscal year 2024-25, the total number of returns filed stood at 8.11 crore, whereas the number of returns verified stood at 7.97 crore.

Deadline extended

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the due date for furnishing income tax returns under sub-section (1) of section 139 of the Act for the assessment year 2024-25 from October 31 to November 15.

This extension applies to clause (a) of Explanation 2 to sub-section ( 1) of section 139 of the Income Tax (I-T) Act, 1961. This was announced via a circular dated October 26, 2024, issued by the CBDT.

