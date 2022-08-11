Income tax payers cannot join this govt pension scheme from October. Details here2 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2022, 10:32 AM IST
The Central government has brought an important change related to income taxpayers for this govt pension scheme
The Central government has brought a big change related to income taxpayers to the Atal Pension Yojana scheme. All income tax payers will not be eligible to invest in Atal Pension Yojana (APY) scheme. The new order issued by the Ministry of Finance will come into effect from 1 October 2022.