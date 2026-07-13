Income tax penalties explained: What happens if you under-report income or miss ITR filing

Taxpayers can face late filing fees, interest and penalties for different types of income tax defaults. Here's a simple guide to the key provisions under the Income Tax Act and what they could cost you.

Kirti Jha
Published13 Jul 2026, 10:50 AM IST
According to the Income Tax Department, these fees and penalties are prescribed under different provisions of the Income Tax Act and are levied depending on the nature of the default. (This is an AI-generated image.)
According to the Income Tax Department, these fees and penalties are prescribed under different provisions of the Income Tax Act and are levied depending on the nature of the default. (This is an AI-generated image.)

Missing the income tax return (ITR) deadline or failing to comply with other provisions of the Income Tax Act can prove expensive. Depending on the nature of the default, taxpayers may have to pay late filing fees, interest or penalties. In some cases, the penalty can be be as high as 200% of the tax payable on the income that was incorrectly reported, according to the Income Tax Department.

Besides filing the ITR on time, taxpayers are also required to accurately report all sources of income, pay taxes within the prescribed timelines and maintain books or records wherever applicable. Different types of non-compliance attract different consequences under the Income Tax Act.

Penalty for late ITR filing and under-reporting of income

One of the most common defaults is filing the ITR after the due date. Under Section 234F of the Income Tax Act, a taxpayer filing the return after the prescribed deadline may have to pay a late filing fee of up to 5,000. However, where the total income does not exceed 5 lakh, the fee is restricted to 1,000, according to the Income Tax Department.

Also Read | ITR filing 2026: If your income exceeds ₹1 crore, this disclosure is mandatory

Another important provision is Section 270A, which deals with under-reporting and misreporting of income. If a taxpayer under-reports income, the penalty is equal to 50% of the tax payable on the under-reported income. However, where the under-reporting amounts to misreporting, such as suppression of facts, recording false entries or making incorrect claims, the penalty increases to 200% of the tax payable on that income.

Other income tax defaults that attract fees and penalties

Apart from late filing and under-reporting of income, the Income Tax Act prescribes penalties and fees for several other defaults.

Default

Relevant section

Consequence

Late filing of ITRSection 234FLate filing fee of up to 5,000. Restricted to 1,000 where total income does not exceed 5 lakh
Default in payment of taxSection 221(1)Penalty as determined by the Assessing Officer, not exceeding the amount of tax in arrears
Under-reporting of incomeSection 270APenalty of 50% of the tax payable on the under-reported income
Misreporting of incomeSection 270APenalty of 200% of the tax payable on the misreported income
Delay in filing TDS or TCS statementsSection 234EFee of 200 per day of delay, subject to the amount of TDS or TCS
Failure to maintain books of accountSection 271APenalty of 25,000
Failure to get accounts audited where requiredSection 271BPenalty of 0.5% of turnover or gross receipts, subject to a maximum of 1.5 lakh
Source: Income Tax Department

According to the Income Tax Department, these fees and penalties are prescribed under different provisions of the Income Tax Act and are levied depending on the nature of the default. In addition to these amounts, taxpayers may also be liable to pay the applicable tax and interest, wherever relevant.

Also Read | Not sure which ITR form to file? The e-filing portal's questionnaire can help

Filing the ITR within the due date, reporting all sources of income accurately, paying taxes on time and complying with record-keeping or audit requirements can help avoid unnecessary notices, additional costs and prolonged disputes with the tax department.

Personal FinanceInvestingIncome-tax
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMoneyPersonal FinanceIncome tax penalties explained: What happens if you under-report income or miss ITR filing
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.