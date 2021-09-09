Despite the glitches in the revamped e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department, the Income Tax Return (ITR) filing has increased to 3.2 lakh daily in September 2021 and 1.19 crore ITRs for AY 2021-22 have been filed so far, according to a statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

"The Income Tax Return (ITR) filing has increased to 3.2 lakh daily in September 2021 and 1.19 crore ITRs for AY 2021-22 have been filed. Of these, over 76.2 lakh taxpayers have used the online utility of the portal to file returns," the statement read.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry, more than 8.83 crore unique taxpayers have logged in till Tuesday with a daily average of over 15.55 lakh in September.

What is the new income tax portal?

The Income Tax Department in May announced the launch of its new e-filing portal http://www.incometax.gov.in on June 7. It said the “new taxpayer-friendly portal" would be integrated with immediate processing of Income Tax Returns to issue quick refunds to taxpayers, with all interactions and uploads or pending actions to be displayed on a single dashboard. Infosys was in 2019 awarded the contract to develop the new system.

What are the technical glitches?

The much-touted new income tax portal had a bumpy start from the day of its launch on June 7 as it continued to face technical glitches such as the inability to generate an OTP for Aadhaar validation. In many cases, the OTP is not reaching the taxpayer for the e-verification of ITR. In the e-proceeding tab, replies cannot be filed as OTP is not reaching the authorised representative. The taxpayer is unable to download most documents from the portal like forms filed in earlier years.

15 September deadline for Infosys to fix tax portal glitches

The Finance Ministry has set 15 September as the deadline for Infosys Ltd to fix glitches that have plagued the income tax department’s new e-filing portal.

ITR filing deadline

The due date for individuals to file income tax returns for the FY22 assessment year is 30 September.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.