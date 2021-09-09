Income tax portal: Despite glitches, 1.19 crore ITRs filed so far for AY 2021-22

The much-touted new income tax portal had a bumpy start from the day of its launch on June 7 as it continued to face technical glitches such as the inability to generate an OTP for Aadhaar validation. In many cases, the OTP is not reaching the taxpayer for the e-verification of ITR. In the e-proceeding tab, replies cannot be filed as OTP is not reaching the authorised representative. The taxpayer is unable to download most documents from the portal like forms filed in earlier years.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}