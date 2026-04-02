Income tax portal revamp: 7 key links every taxpayer must check now

The nation's income tax system has undergone significant changes with the introduction of new forms under the Income Tax Rules, 2026. In addition, the launch of an integrated payment module on the e-Filing portal has added immense value to tax filers. With the old Income Tax Act, 1961, officially repealed from 1 April 2026, taxpayers must now shift their focus to navigating a dual-framework transition while ensuring clarity on compliance.

One of the biggest improvements is the introduction of updated forms aligned with the new Income Tax Act, 2025. It hence becomes indispensable for taxpayers to carefully select forms, especially for the assessment year 2026-27.

This is because both legacy and new systems will coexist briefly during the transition. Adding to these developments, the newly launched integrated payment module permits users to pay taxes under both regimes through a single interface, streamlining payments and reducing mistakes.

In the current evolving landscape, the ‘Quick links’ section on the portal serves as a critical toolkit that can offer users flexibility and ease of use when utilised properly. Keeping this in mind, here are seven essential links every taxpayer should check right now:

7 essential quick links every taxpayer must check now

1. e-Pay Tax: Now fundamental to tax compliance, this particular feature helps in enabling seamless payments under both the old and new tax regimes. It ensures the correct challan is used and helps avoid mistakes and errors while paying taxes during this transition phase.

2. e-Verify Return: When you file your income tax return, remember that it is only half of the job done. Verification is mandatory and helps in completing the entire process. This link allows instant verification via Aadhaar OTP, net banking, or other modes. This way, processing speed and timely refunds are ensured.

3. Know tax payment status: This tool permits taxpayers to confirm whether their payments have been successful or not. It helps reduce doubts and ambiguities and brings transparency to the tax submission process.

4. Link Aadhaar / View status: Aadhaar-PAN linking continues to remain mandatory. This section allows users to check and update this detail. This is because without linking, tax submission cannot be done.

5. Income Tax Calculator: With the changing of rules and the introduction of new amendments in the act, this calculator permits taxpayers to estimate tax liability accurately. Through this, you can compare obligations across various regimes and plans, and adjust your finance and tax filings accordingly.

6. Comply with Notice: During peak tax filing season, notices are bound to increase. This link allows users to promptly upload essential documents, respond, and track submissions to assist with amicable resolutions and avoid penalties and further scrutiny.

7. Instant e-PAN: New taxpayers can use this feature, which permits uninterrupted entry into the updated tax ecosystem along with fast digital PAN issuance.

In conclusion, as the tax framework evolves and undergoes structural changes, these quick links are more than just shortcuts; they make the experience of using the newly updated Income Tax website friendlier and help taxpayers stay compliant, informed, and in control.