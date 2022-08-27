Income tax provisions applicable to NRIs for investments in foreign currency

The holding period requirement of these assets and the manner in which the capital gains are to be computed are similar to those applicable for the resident taxpayers except for manner of computing the LTCG for investments in shares and debentures of Indian Companies made in foreign currency. For investments made in shares and debentures of Indian companies by an NRI in foreign currency, the LTCG are computed without giving the benefit of indexation. However, such LTCG are to be computed by converting the cost of acquisition as well as the sale consideration in the same foreign currency in which investment was purchased. The profits computed in foreign currency are then reconverted into Indian rupees to arrive at taxable LTCG. So effectively the foreign currency gains made on such investments are eliminated and only the real capital gains are taxed.