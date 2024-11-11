Money
It is time India started indexing tax slabs and exemptions with inflation
Summary
- As the government’s revenue from personal income tax rises, it will likely face greater scrutiny and higher taxpayer expectations regarding the tax system's efficiency, transparency, stability, and fairness.
NEW DELHI : One of the big stories of the Indian economy has been the sharp increase in personal income tax collections.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more