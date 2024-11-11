It is time India started indexing tax slabs and exemptions with inflation

The government could consider taking a leaf out of tax slab adjustments done by some of the developed economies. The US adjusts income brackets upwards annually by factoring in the annual inflation. Similarly, countries like Germany, Finland, Sweden, and Norway take into account the cost of living index to adjust the income slabs every year for the purpose of taxation. Austria, in 2023, introduced an automatic inflation adjustment mechanism. These measures give more certainty and transparency to taxpayers and allow their income to rise in a real sense by automatically making an inflation adjustment to the income levels which are subject to tax.