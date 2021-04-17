Income tax rebate under Section 87A for income up to 5 lakh - Explained

People are generally under the impression that in case their income does not exceed the magic number of ₹5 lakh, he does not have to pay any tax. This is because for normal income the tax rate between 2.50 lakhs and 5 lakhs is 5% and the tax liability at 5% on 2.50 lakhs comes to exactly 12,500. However in case your income comprises of income which are taxed at higher rate of 15% (being Short term capital gains) or 20% (being other long term capital gains), you will have to still pay some tax even if your income does not exceed five lakhs. For your income of ₹5 lakh comprises of one lakhs of short term capital gains on listed shares of one lakhs and balance is your regular income. You tax liability would be Rs. 22,500, comprised of Rs. 7,500( 5% on 1.50 lakh)+15,000 (15% on 1 lakhs of Short term capital gain). After rebate of 12500/- you will have to pay Rs. 10,000/- and cess even when your income does not exceed the threshold of five lakhs.