Income tax refund adjustment against old tax demands: What AY 2026-27 taxpayers should know

The 31 July deadline for filing income tax returns (ITRs) has now passed. If you missed it, there's no need to panic. However, it is important to understand the process for filing a belated return and responding to any tax notices to avoid unnecessary complications.

It is also important to remember that filing an ITR does not necessarily mark the end of the tax filing process. After a taxpayer submits and e-verifies the return, the Income Tax Department reviews it. If the department identifies any unpaid tax liability during this process, it may issue an outstanding tax demand notice.

If the outstanding demand remains unpaid, the department has the legal authority to recover the amount by adjusting any refund due to the taxpayer. This means that a refund expected for the current assessment year (AY 2026-27) may be reduced or fully adjusted against pending tax dues from previous years.

How taxpayers can respond to an outstanding tax demand The Income Tax Department allows eligible taxpayers to respond to demand notices online through the income tax e-filing portal.

The appropriate response depends on the nature of the demand. Taxpayers can accept the demand and pay the outstanding amount, state that the demand has already been paid, or dispute it if they believe it is incorrect.

Situation Action required by the taxpayer Demand is correct and unpaid Accept the demand and pay the outstanding tax through the e-Pay Tax facility Demand is correct but already paid Submit challan details such as payment date, amount, BSR code and challan number Demand is incorrect or disputed Submit a response explaining the reason for disagreement with supporting details

Once the response or payment is submitted, taxpayers should save the acknowledgement receipt and transaction ID for future reference.

Why checking tax notices is important Any communication initiated by the tax authorities must be responded to promptly. If a taxpayer fails to acknowledge the tax demand notice or does not fully understand it, this can result in automatic refund adjustments and may even create further complications. All taxpayers should consistently check their e-filing portal account and registered email address, verify the details mentioned in the notice, and take timely action.

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Further, it is important never to panic if you receive a tax demand notice. This is because fraudsters use this fear to carry out elaborate scams. As a well-informed taxpayer, you should follow the instructions provided only on the official website and your e-filing portal. Avoid responding to any random e-mail links or text messages.

Therefore, a tax demand or a notice associated with it does not necessarily mean that the taxpayer is immediately bound to pay. In some cases, a demand might arise from incorrect records, mistakes, data omissions, missing tax credits or discrepancies in the initially reported information. That is why, if you ever receive such a notice, it is prudent to review it and submit the correct response to resolve issues and comply with the tax authorities.

In summary, staying up to date, being vigilant about tax communications, and responding within required timelines ensure a smoother refund process and help taxpayers maintain proper compliance with tax authorities in accordance with tax rules.