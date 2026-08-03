Income tax refund adjustment against old tax demands: What AY 2026-27 taxpayers should know

Income tax refunds for AY 2026-27 may be adjusted against pending tax demands. Taxpayers should verify notices, respond through the e-filing portal, clear valid dues, and dispute incorrect demands to avoid refund delays and compliance issues.

Shivam Shukla
Updated3 Aug 2026, 12:08 PM IST
Taxpayers filing returns for AY 2026-27 must review income tax notices carefully and respond on time, as unresolved tax demands can lead to refund adjustments, delayed processing, penalties, and other compliance-related complications.
Taxpayers filing returns for AY 2026-27 must review income tax notices carefully and respond on time, as unresolved tax demands can lead to refund adjustments, delayed processing, penalties, and other compliance-related complications.

The 31 July deadline for filing income tax returns (ITRs) has now passed. If you missed it, there's no need to panic. However, it is important to understand the process for filing a belated return and responding to any tax notices to avoid unnecessary complications.

It is also important to remember that filing an ITR does not necessarily mark the end of the tax filing process. After a taxpayer submits and e-verifies the return, the Income Tax Department reviews it. If the department identifies any unpaid tax liability during this process, it may issue an outstanding tax demand notice.

If the outstanding demand remains unpaid, the department has the legal authority to recover the amount by adjusting any refund due to the taxpayer. This means that a refund expected for the current assessment year (AY 2026-27) may be reduced or fully adjusted against pending tax dues from previous years.

How taxpayers can respond to an outstanding tax demand

The Income Tax Department allows eligible taxpayers to respond to demand notices online through the income tax e-filing portal.

The appropriate response depends on the nature of the demand. Taxpayers can accept the demand and pay the outstanding amount, state that the demand has already been paid, or dispute it if they believe it is incorrect.

Situation

Action required by the taxpayer

Demand is correct and unpaidAccept the demand and pay the outstanding tax through the e-Pay Tax facility
Demand is correct but already paidSubmit challan details such as payment date, amount, BSR code and challan number
Demand is incorrect or disputedSubmit a response explaining the reason for disagreement with supporting details

Once the response or payment is submitted, taxpayers should save the acknowledgement receipt and transaction ID for future reference.

Why checking tax notices is important

Any communication initiated by the tax authorities must be responded to promptly. If a taxpayer fails to acknowledge the tax demand notice or does not fully understand it, this can result in automatic refund adjustments and may even create further complications. All taxpayers should consistently check their e-filing portal account and registered email address, verify the details mentioned in the notice, and take timely action.

Also Read | Sold property before July 2012? Gujarat HC ruling could impact your tax case

Further, it is important never to panic if you receive a tax demand notice. This is because fraudsters use this fear to carry out elaborate scams. As a well-informed taxpayer, you should follow the instructions provided only on the official website and your e-filing portal. Avoid responding to any random e-mail links or text messages.

Therefore, a tax demand or a notice associated with it does not necessarily mean that the taxpayer is immediately bound to pay. In some cases, a demand might arise from incorrect records, mistakes, data omissions, missing tax credits or discrepancies in the initially reported information. That is why, if you ever receive such a notice, it is prudent to review it and submit the correct response to resolve issues and comply with the tax authorities.

Also Read | ITR: List of invoices, documents you should retain for tax-free reimbursements

In summary, staying up to date, being vigilant about tax communications, and responding within required timelines ensure a smoother refund process and help taxpayers maintain proper compliance with tax authorities in accordance with tax rules.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute tax advice. Taxpayers should verify details on the official income tax e-filing portal or consult a tax professional for specific cases.

About the Author

Shivam Shukla

Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in

TaxpayersItr-filingTax Returns
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMoneyPersonal FinanceIncome tax refund adjustment against old tax demands: What AY 2026-27 taxpayers should know
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.