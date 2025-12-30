Income Tax Refund Status LIVE Updates: Revised ITR deadline tomorrow! Here's how to check refund status online

Income Tax Refund Status LIVE Updates: The Income Tax (I-T) Department's deadline given to taxpayers to file their revised ITRs is now in focus of the people of the nation in case they have made mistakes while filing their original tax returns.

If you are a taxpayer and you are looking to file a revised income tax return (ITR), then you will be able to file your revised returns till the mandated deadline of 31 December, for the relevant assessment year or before the completion of the tax department assessment.

You can file your ITRs for the financial year ended 2024-25 or the assessment year 2025-26 on or before 31 December 2025. If you miss the December deadline, then the window to file a revised return will close with the turn of the year or the end of the final day of the year.

Taxpayers can refer to a quick guide which highlights a step-by-step process to help them check their latest ITR status online.

Why are returns delayed?

Some income tax returns (ITRs) this year, but some have been delayed, while some have received bulk emails and messages over the last few days due to mismatches in their ITR filing.

Verification issues, bank mismatches, or incorrect data are among other reasons that can potentially cause delays in the department issuing the ITR refund to the taxpayers.

Mint reported earlier that the I-T Department usually starts processing the refund, which is generally credited within 4-5 weeks of the filing, unless there is any complications.

