Income tax refund: Govt plans to reduce refund processing time. Check details here1 min read 24 Aug 2023, 12:51 PM IST
Income tax department plans to reduce tax refund processing time to 10 days from the current 16 days
The income tax department is planning to reduce the average processing time for getting tax refunds. As per a report in Business Standard, the tax department is mulling over the reduction of days to 10 from the current 16 days. The report says that the new timeline is expected to be implemented during the current fiscal year.