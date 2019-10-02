NEW DELHI : Ever since tax refund rules were changed from March this year, the Income Tax department is flooded with queries from taxpayers on delay or rejection of refunds. Earlier, soon after the income tax returns (ITR) were processed, refunds, if any, used to land straight into the bank accounts of assesses through online transfers.

This year things are a little different as several taxpayers are not compliant with the new rules and are therefore, facing issues related to refunds.

The new income tax rules mandate the linking of your bank account with Permanent Account Number (PAN) which can be done easily by asking your bank to do so. The second rule states that you should pre-validate your bank account on the income tax e-filing website as refunds are being issued only through the e-mode and not through paper cheques. You can read more about how to ensure compliance with the new rules here.

If you have not followed both the rules, it is likely that your tax refund would have got stuck.

How to raise a tax refund re-issue request in 5 steps:

If your income tax refund has been rejected by the income tax department on technical grounds, you can raise a refund re-issue request by following the below steps.

1) Login to income tax e-filing website with user id and password.

2) Go to 'My Account' section and then click on 'Refund Re-issue Request'.

3) Enter PAN, assessment year, CPC communication reference number, refund sequence number (available on the 143(1) Intimation order and then click on the 'Validate' button.

4) You would now be asked to update the bank account details from the option under the field 'Do you want to update Bank Account details?' If you select 'Yes', you will need to enter details in the additional fields i.e. bank account number, type of account and IFSC code/MICR code.

5) The final step is to click on "Submit" to validate the details.