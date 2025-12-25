Income Tax Refund Status LIVE: Refund on hold? Here's what it means for taxpayers — How to check refund status online

Income Tax Refund Status LIVE: The Income Tax (I-T) Department has issued most of the tax refunds for the people who had filed their income tax returns (ITRs) this year, but some have been delayed, which are yet to be credited to the taxpayer's account.
Verification issues, bank mismatches, or incorrect data are among other reasons which can potentially cause delays in the tax department issuing the ITR refund due.
In case the bank accounts are pre-validated, the taxpayers will receive an update about their refunds more quickly as the department begins processing the ITRs only after the taxpayer e-verifies the return.
Mint reported earlier how the Income Tax Department usually starts processing the refund, which is generally credited within 4-5 weeks of the filing; however, delays can postpone the refund issue timing.
Several taxpayers received bulk emails and messages over the last few days saying that their refunds are put on hold due to mismatches in their ITR filing. These taxpayers took to the social media platforms demanding answers and saying how they had not been notified beforehand.
The department also asked taxpayers to file a revised ITR for AY2025-26 by the deadline of 31 December 2025. However, people claim that the December deadline is not enough for them, as they were not prepared for this.
Income Tax Refund Status LIVE: Taxpayers who are trying to check the latest status of their tax refunds will be able to check the same on the official income tax portal. Follow the five steps mentioned below to see the latest update —
Step 1. Open the income tax portal at https://eportal.incometax.gov.in/iec/foservices/#/login
Step 2. Log in to your account with the help of your user ID and password.
Step 3. Select the ‘e-File’ tab, then click on 'Income Tax Returns' followed by ‘View Filed Returns.’
Step 4. If you have followed the steps correctly, then the status of your current and past income tax returns will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5. Select the ‘View details’ option to check the status of your income tax refund.
Income Tax Refund Status LIVE: Taxpayers, when you are checking their latest return status, you will be able to see one of the four scenarios on the official portal as mentioned below —
1. Income tax refund is issued.
2. A partial income tax refund is issued.
3. The department has adjusted the full tax refund.
4. The income tax refund has failed.
Income Tax Refund Status LIVE: Taxpayers who are looking to check the latest status of their tax refunds will need the following personal details in order to check the status online.
1. User ID: You need a user ID and password to log into the system.
2. Password: You need a password to log into the system.
3. PAN linked with Aadhaar: Your PAN number must also be linked to your Aadhaar number.
