Income Tax Refund Status LIVE: Refund on hold? Here's what it means for taxpayers — How to check refund status online

Income Tax Refund Status LIVE: The Income Tax (I-T) Department has issued most of the tax refunds for the people who had filed their income tax returns (ITRs) this year, but some have been delayed, which are yet to be credited to the taxpayer's account.

Verification issues, bank mismatches, or incorrect data are among other reasons which can potentially cause delays in the tax department issuing the ITR refund due.

In case the bank accounts are pre-validated, the taxpayers will receive an update about their refunds more quickly as the department begins processing the ITRs only after the taxpayer e-verifies the return.

Mint reported earlier how the Income Tax Department usually starts processing the refund, which is generally credited within 4-5 weeks of the filing; however, delays can postpone the refund issue timing.

Several taxpayers received bulk emails and messages over the last few days saying that their refunds are put on hold due to mismatches in their ITR filing. These taxpayers took to the social media platforms demanding answers and saying how they had not been notified beforehand.

The department also asked taxpayers to file a revised ITR for AY2025-26 by the deadline of 31 December 2025. However, people claim that the December deadline is not enough for them, as they were not prepared for this.

