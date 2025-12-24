Live Updates

Income Tax Refund Status LIVE Updates: I-T Department sends bulk text to taxpayers, says refunds on hold; chaos online

Income Tax Refund LIVE Updates: The income tax department has reportedly started sending bulk SMS and emails to taxpayers, saying that their refunds had been put on hold due to risk management measures.

Swastika Das Sharma
Updated24 Dec 2025, 09:14:38 AM IST
Income Tax Refund Status LIVE Updates: IT refund put on hold? What to do
Income Tax Refund Status LIVE Updates: IT refund put on hold? What to do

Income Tax Refund 2025: Several taxpayers on the internet have over the past few days alleged that they have received an email and/ or SMS from the Income Tax Department, saying that their ITR refund have been put on hold due to ‘mismatches’ in their ITR filing.

“Processing of the said return was held as it was identified under risk management process on account of certain discrepancies in the claim of refund. An email with details has also been sent to your registered email address,” the message sent to taxpayers typically reads, according to multiple screenshots shared on social media platforms by users.

The tax department has also asked to file a revised ITR for AY2025-16 by the deadline, which is 31 December, 2021.

Taxpayers have been left confused and have raised this matter with the IT-Department online, seeking clarity on the message.

Follow updates here:
24 Dec 2025, 09:12:48 AM IST

Income Tax Refund Status LIVE Updates: What is the message sent by the Income Tax Department?

“Got an SMS from the Income Tax Dept saying my refund claim is under “risk management”, but portal still shows Under Processing and no notice/email yet. Anyone faced this before? What’s the right thing to do — wait or revise?,” a user asked, posting the message.

24 Dec 2025, 09:12:48 AM IST

ITRrefund status live:: Tax department issue raises chaos, confusion

The bulk messages sent by the Income Tax Department have raised chaos, confusion and concern among taxpayers, who have come forward on social media platforms like X and Reddit seeking clarity on the same.

24 Dec 2025, 09:12:48 AM IST

Income Tax Refund: What is the issue?

The Income Tax Department has reportedly started sending SMS and email alerts to taxpayers for Assessment Year 2025-26, putting ITR refunds on hold under its risk management process due to discrepancies in their ITR filing.

Income Tax RefundIncome Tax Returns
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax Refund Status LIVE Updates: I-T Department sends bulk text to taxpayers, says refunds on hold; chaos online
More
OPEN IN APP

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.