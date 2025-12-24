Income Tax Refund Status LIVE Updates: I-T Department sends bulk text to taxpayers, says refunds on hold; chaos online

Income Tax Refund 2025: Several taxpayers on the internet have over the past few days alleged that they have received an email and/ or SMS from the Income Tax Department, saying that their ITR refund have been put on hold due to ‘mismatches’ in their ITR filing.

“Processing of the said return was held as it was identified under risk management process on account of certain discrepancies in the claim of refund. An email with details has also been sent to your registered email address,” the message sent to taxpayers typically reads, according to multiple screenshots shared on social media platforms by users.

The tax department has also asked to file a revised ITR for AY2025-16 by the deadline, which is 31 December, 2021.

Taxpayers have been left confused and have raised this matter with the IT-Department online, seeking clarity on the message.