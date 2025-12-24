Income Tax Refund Status LIVE Updates: I-T Department sends bulk text to taxpayers, says refunds on hold; chaos online

Income Tax Refund 2025: Several taxpayers on the internet have over the past few days alleged that they have received an email and/ or SMS from the Income Tax Department, saying that their ITR refund have been put on hold due to ‘mismatches’ in their ITR filing.
“Processing of the said return was held as it was identified under risk management process on account of certain discrepancies in the claim of refund. An email with details has also been sent to your registered email address,” the message sent to taxpayers typically reads, according to multiple screenshots shared on social media platforms by users.
The tax department has also asked to file a revised ITR for AY2025-16 by the deadline, which is 31 December, 2021.
Taxpayers have been left confused and have raised this matter with the IT-Department online, seeking clarity on the message.
“Got an SMS from the Income Tax Dept saying my refund claim is under “risk management”, but portal still shows Under Processing and no notice/email yet. Anyone faced this before? What’s the right thing to do — wait or revise?,” a user asked, posting the message.
The bulk messages sent by the Income Tax Department have raised chaos, confusion and concern among taxpayers, who have come forward on social media platforms like X and Reddit seeking clarity on the same.
The Income Tax Department has reportedly started sending SMS and email alerts to taxpayers for Assessment Year 2025-26, putting ITR refunds on hold under its risk management process due to discrepancies in their ITR filing.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.