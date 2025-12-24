Got income tax alert for filing revised ITR before 31 December? Step-by-step process explained

Income Tax Refund Update: The last date to file income tax return is 31 December, which is just seven days later. Meanwhile, the income tax department has been sending bulk SMS and emails to some taxpayers saying that their income tax refund has been put on hold under a risk management provision due to mismatched ITR filing details.
The tax department's message has sparked chaos and concern online. The department has also asked these taxpayers to file a revised income tax return within the due date of 31 December.
While filing ITR initially, taxpayers can often overlook certain things or make mistakes. However, the mistakes in the ITR filing can be corrected. Under Section 139(5) of the Income Tax Act, 1961, taxpayers are given the opportunity to file a revised income tax return to rectify errors including missed income, deductions, or miscalculations.
A revised return can be filed under Section 139(5) to correct mistakes or omissions you may have made under your original ITR filing.
The last date to file revised income tax return is the last day of the relevant assessment year (AY). Therefore, for AY2025-26, the last date to file revised income tax return is 31 January, 2025.
As mentioned above, a revised return for ITR is filed to correct any mistake in the original ITR that was filed on 16 September.
The mistakes may include omitted, reduced or exaggerated income, excess deductions, wrong ITR form choosing, claimed less or more refund than eligible among others.
Here are some important points you should know while filing a revised income tax return:
Here is a step-by-step process to file income tax return online —
There is no penalty to file a revised ITR. However, you may have to pay more money as interest amount if you owed more tax than originally shown in your ITR.
A revised ITR is filed to correct genuine mistakes made by taxpayers while filing their original income tax return. Meanwhile, a belated return is an ITR filed due to missing the due date. While there is an original ITR filed in case of revised return, a belated ITR itself is the original ITR. A belated ITR attracts penalties between ₹1,000 and ₹5,000, while a revised return does not attract any penalty.
