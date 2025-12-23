Income Tax Refund: When is refund issued, partially adjusted and what are reasons for its failure? All you need to know

Several taxpayers who filed their income tax returns (ITR) in September for the Assessment Year 2025-26 are still waiting for their refunds to be credited.
An income tax refund refers to the amount returned by the income tax department if the tax paid by an individual exceeds their actual tax liability. this excess payment may arise due to Tax Deducted at Source (TDS). Tax Collected at Source (TCS), advance tax, or self-assessment tax.
The final tax liability is determined by the department after factoring in all the applicable deductions and exemptions at the time of assessment, following which the excess amount paid is issued as a refund by income tax department.
When is the refund processed?
The processing of refund by the tax department begins only after the return is e-verified by the taxpayer. Usually, it takes 4-5 weeks for the refund to be credited to the account of the taxpayer, according to an official release by the Income Tax Department.
The provision to file a belated return is important for taxpayers since it would prevent them from incurring any penalty or fine for not clearing their tax liability. But since you would be filing income tax return way past the deadline, you would be liable to pay a late filing fee and interest, Mint reported earlier.