Income tax relaxations you can claim on rental income

Elaborating upon how one can claim standard deduction on one's rental income from a let out property SEBI registered tax and investment expert Jitendra Solanki said, "While claiming standard deduction on rental income, owner of the let out property will have to produce the voucher for establishing one's expenses on house repair or maintenance. If the property owner has taken loan (either from bank or from any individual) for house repair or loan for the let out property, the owner is eligible for claiming the tax paid on loan repayment in standard deduction." However, he maintained that one can't claim more than 30 per cent of one's gross rental income for standard deduction.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}