Finance minister also announced a ₹18,000-crore additional outlay for the urban housing scheme to help complete real estate projects. " ₹18,000 crore would be provided over and above the Budget Estimates for 2020-21 for the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (Urban) through additional allocation and extra budgetary resources," Nirmala Sitharman announced. This will over and above ₹8,000 crore already provided this year. The move will help start work on 12 lakh houses as well as complete 18 lakh houses.