Income Tax Return: 5 lesser-known tax-saving tips from Section 80
Explore lesser known tax saving tips beyond Section 80C investments like PPF and ELSS, such as Section 80GG for rent expenses, Section 80D for medical insurance premiums, and Section 80CCD(1B) for NPS contributions.
While many are familiar with common tax-saving avenues such as Section 80C investments like PPF, ELSS, HRA, or home loan interest, there exist lesser-known strategies that can significantly benefit individuals seeking to minimise their tax burden. Today, we'll delve into five such lesser-known tax-saving tips that can assist not only employees but also business owners and freelancers in legally reducing their tax liabilities.