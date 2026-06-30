Income Tax Return calendar gets major reset: New filing deadlines, extended revision window for taxpayers

The ITR filing schedule for income earned during FY 2025-26 (AY 2026-27) has undergone key changes. Taxpayers with business or professional income who do not require a tax audit receive an extra month to file their returns.
Under the revised schedule, individuals filing ITR-1 and ITR-2 must continue to file their returns by 31 July. Meanwhile, taxpayers filing ITR-3 or ITR-4 who are not subject to a tax audit can now file their returns until 31 August, extending the filing deadline by one month.
The biggest change this year is the extension of the filing deadline for taxpayers filing ITR-3 and ITR-4 who are not subject to tax audit. Instead of the traditional July-end deadline, these taxpayers can now file their returns until 31 August.
At the same time, the government has retained the 31 July due date for taxpayers filing ITR-1 and ITR-2, which largely includes salaried individuals, pensioners and taxpayers with capital gains.
Another significant relief is the extension of the deadline for filing a revised return. Earlier, taxpayers had only until 31 December of the assessment year to correct mistakes in a return that had already been filed.
Under the updated schedule, they now have until 31 March 2027, giving them an additional three months to rectify errors, claim missed deductions or reconcile mismatches in financial information.
|Category of Taxpayer
|Last Date
|ITR-1 & ITR-2 (Salary, Pension, Capital Gains)
|July 31, 2026
|ITR-3 & ITR-4 (Business/Professional Income – Non-Audit Cases)
|August 31, 2026
|ITR-3 & ITR-4 (Tax Audit Cases)
|October 31, 2026
|Businesses with international or specified domestic transactions requiring a transfer pricing report
|November 30, 2026
|Belated Return
|December 31, 2026
|Revised Return
|March 31, 2027
|Updated Return (ITR-U)
|March 31, 2031
The revised calendar is likely to benefit several categories of taxpayers, including:
Although taxpayers can still submit a belated return until 31 December, filing after the original due date can have financial and tax implications.
Under Section 234F of the Income Tax Act, 1961:
If any tax remains unpaid, interest under Section 234A is charged at 1% per month or part thereof until the tax is paid.
Missing the due date may prevent taxpayers from carrying forward certain losses, including capital losses and business losses.
These losses could otherwise be adjusted against future income to reduce tax liability.
Taxpayers filing beyond the prescribed due date may lose the flexibility to opt for the old tax regime where applicable, resulting in the new tax regime becoming the default option.
Delayed filing can also affect a taxpayer's financial profile. Banks often seek recent ITR acknowledgements while processing home, personal or business loans.
Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified tax expert for the latest tax laws and regulations.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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