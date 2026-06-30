Income Tax Return calendar gets major reset: New filing deadlines, extended revision window for taxpayers

Taxpayers filing ITR-1 and ITR-2 must submit their returns by 31 July. Meanwhile, taxpayers filing ITR-3 or ITR-4 who are not subject to tax audit can now file their returns until 31 August, an additional month beyond the traditional deadline.

Sheetal Goel
Published30 Jun 2026, 10:37 AM IST
ITR calendar gets a major reset: New deadlines, longer revision window (AI-Generated Image)
ITR calendar gets a major reset: New deadlines, longer revision window (AI-Generated Image)

The ITR filing schedule for income earned during FY 2025-26 (AY 2026-27) has undergone key changes. Taxpayers with business or professional income who do not require a tax audit receive an extra month to file their returns.

Under the revised schedule, individuals filing ITR-1 and ITR-2 must continue to file their returns by 31 July. Meanwhile, taxpayers filing ITR-3 or ITR-4 who are not subject to a tax audit can now file their returns until 31 August, extending the filing deadline by one month.

What's new in ITR filing calendar

The biggest change this year is the extension of the filing deadline for taxpayers filing ITR-3 and ITR-4 who are not subject to tax audit. Instead of the traditional July-end deadline, these taxpayers can now file their returns until 31 August.

At the same time, the government has retained the 31 July due date for taxpayers filing ITR-1 and ITR-2, which largely includes salaried individuals, pensioners and taxpayers with capital gains.

Another significant relief is the extension of the deadline for filing a revised return. Earlier, taxpayers had only until 31 December of the assessment year to correct mistakes in a return that had already been filed.

Under the updated schedule, they now have until 31 March 2027, giving them an additional three months to rectify errors, claim missed deductions or reconcile mismatches in financial information.

Also Read | Difference between ITR-1 and ITR-4: Who should file which form?

Complete ITR filing calendar for AY 2026-27

Category of TaxpayerLast Date
ITR-1 & ITR-2 (Salary, Pension, Capital Gains)July 31, 2026
ITR-3 & ITR-4 (Business/Professional Income – Non-Audit Cases)August 31, 2026
ITR-3 & ITR-4 (Tax Audit Cases)October 31, 2026
Businesses with international or specified domestic transactions requiring a transfer pricing reportNovember 30, 2026
Belated ReturnDecember 31, 2026
Revised ReturnMarch 31, 2027
Updated Return (ITR-U)March 31, 2031

Taxpayers benefiting from new deadlines

The revised calendar is likely to benefit several categories of taxpayers, including:

  • Small businesses and professionals filing ITR-3 or ITR-4 without tax audit requirements.
  • Freelancers and consultants whose books are finalised closer to the filing deadline.
  • Investors with capital gains who may receive revised statements from brokers or mutual funds.
  • Salaried taxpayers waiting for corrections in AIS or Form 26AS before filing revised returns.
  • Forgotten to claim deductions under provisions such as Section 80C or reported incorrect income figures.

Also Read | ITR-3 vs ITR-4: Which income tax return form should you choose?

Late filing still comes at a cost

Although taxpayers can still submit a belated return until 31 December, filing after the original due date can have financial and tax implications.

1. Late filing fee

Under Section 234F of the Income Tax Act, 1961:

  • 5,000 if total income exceeds 5 lakh in a financial year
  • 1,000 if total income is up to 5 lakh in a financial year

2. Interest on outstanding tax

If any tax remains unpaid, interest under Section 234A is charged at 1% per month or part thereof until the tax is paid.

3. Loss of carry-forward benefits

Missing the due date may prevent taxpayers from carrying forward certain losses, including capital losses and business losses.

These losses could otherwise be adjusted against future income to reduce tax liability.

4. Restriction on tax regime choice

Taxpayers filing beyond the prescribed due date may lose the flexibility to opt for the old tax regime where applicable, resulting in the new tax regime becoming the default option.

5. Impact beyond taxes

Delayed filing can also affect a taxpayer's financial profile. Banks often seek recent ITR acknowledgements while processing home, personal or business loans.

Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified tax expert for the latest tax laws and regulations.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

ITRIncome Tax ReturnImportant Financial Deadlines
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