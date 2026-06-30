Income Tax Return calendar gets major reset: New filing deadlines, extended revision window for taxpayers

The ITR filing schedule for income earned during FY 2025-26 (AY 2026-27) has undergone key changes. Taxpayers with business or professional income who do not require a tax audit receive an extra month to file their returns.

Under the revised schedule, individuals filing ITR-1 and ITR-2 must continue to file their returns by 31 July. Meanwhile, taxpayers filing ITR-3 or ITR-4 who are not subject to a tax audit can now file their returns until 31 August, extending the filing deadline by one month.

What's new in ITR filing calendar The biggest change this year is the extension of the filing deadline for taxpayers filing ITR-3 and ITR-4 who are not subject to tax audit. Instead of the traditional July-end deadline, these taxpayers can now file their returns until 31 August.

At the same time, the government has retained the 31 July due date for taxpayers filing ITR-1 and ITR-2, which largely includes salaried individuals, pensioners and taxpayers with capital gains.

Another significant relief is the extension of the deadline for filing a revised return. Earlier, taxpayers had only until 31 December of the assessment year to correct mistakes in a return that had already been filed.

Under the updated schedule, they now have until 31 March 2027, giving them an additional three months to rectify errors, claim missed deductions or reconcile mismatches in financial information.

Complete ITR filing calendar for AY 2026-27

Category of Taxpayer Last Date ITR-1 & ITR-2 (Salary, Pension, Capital Gains) July 31, 2026 ITR-3 & ITR-4 (Business/Professional Income – Non-Audit Cases) August 31, 2026 ITR-3 & ITR-4 (Tax Audit Cases) October 31, 2026 Businesses with international or specified domestic transactions requiring a transfer pricing report November 30, 2026 Belated Return December 31, 2026 Revised Return March 31, 2027 Updated Return (ITR-U) March 31, 2031

Taxpayers benefiting from new deadlines The revised calendar is likely to benefit several categories of taxpayers, including:

Small businesses and professionals filing ITR-3 or ITR-4 without tax audit requirements.

Freelancers and consultants whose books are finalised closer to the filing deadline.

Investors with capital gains who may receive revised statements from brokers or mutual funds.

Salaried taxpayers waiting for corrections in AIS or Form 26AS before filing revised returns.

Forgotten to claim deductions under provisions such as Section 80C or reported incorrect income figures.

Late filing still comes at a cost Although taxpayers can still submit a belated return until 31 December, filing after the original due date can have financial and tax implications.

1. Late filing fee Under Section 234F of the Income Tax Act, 1961:

₹ 5,000 if total income exceeds ₹ 5 lakh in a financial year

5,000 if total income exceeds 5 lakh in a financial year ₹ 1,000 if total income is up to ₹ 5 lakh in a financial year 2. Interest on outstanding tax If any tax remains unpaid, interest under Section 234A is charged at 1% per month or part thereof until the tax is paid.

3. Loss of carry-forward benefits Missing the due date may prevent taxpayers from carrying forward certain losses, including capital losses and business losses.

These losses could otherwise be adjusted against future income to reduce tax liability.

4. Restriction on tax regime choice Taxpayers filing beyond the prescribed due date may lose the flexibility to opt for the old tax regime where applicable, resulting in the new tax regime becoming the default option.

5. Impact beyond taxes Delayed filing can also affect a taxpayer's financial profile. Banks often seek recent ITR acknowledgements while processing home, personal or business loans.