Income Tax Return: Can you revise your ITR after December 31? Here's what experts say ahead of deadline

ITR Deadline: The central government's Income Tax (IT) Department gives the citizens of India the opportunity to file a revised or a belated IT return on their income under Section 139(5) of the IT Act, in case people make some mistakes filing their ITRs.

If you, as a taxpayer, are looking to file a revised or belated income tax return (ITR), then the government has mandated the deadline of 31 December of the relevant assessment year or before the completion of the assessment by the tax department.

People who are looking to file their ITRs for the financial year ended 2024-25 or the assessment year 2025-26 will have to file the same with the authorities on or before 31 December 2025. You will not be able to file a revised or belated ITR after the revision window closes on 31 December 2025.

“Taxpayers who file a belated income tax return can revise it, just like an original return. However, the revision window closes on 31 December. For example, for the year 2024-2025, the revision due date is 31 December 2025. After this date, neither filing a belated return nor revising it is allowed,” said Sudhakar Sethuraman, Partner at Deloitte India.

Is there a way to revise ITRs after December 31? Mihir Tanna, Associate Director of Direct Tax at SK Patodia & Associate LLP Chartered Accountants, said that although one cannot revise their ITRs after 31 December 2025, people can change and revise their income tax data through “Updated Return” or by filing ITR if the application of condonation is accepted.

“Technically, a person can not revise its return after 31st December. However, a person can change and revise data through ‘Updated Return’ or by filing ITR if the application of condonation is accepted,” said Tanna.

The tax expert also explained that the ‘Updated Income Tax Return’ can be filed by eligible taxpayers who want to rectify their errors or omissions in the ITR which was filed earlier.

“Before filing an updated return, the taxpayer needs to pay an additional tax (plus interest) on the undisclosed income. It cannot be used to claim a refund or reduce a tax liability,” the expert told Mint.

In case of a condonation of delay, or an official permission which is allotted by the Income Tax Department, the taxpayer will be able to file an application with the prescribed authority to claim refunds or carry forward losses.

“Regarding condonation of delay, an application can be filed with prescribed authority for filing income tax returns for claiming refunds or carry forward of losses. Authorities are prescribed to accept or reject such claims based on monetary limits,” said Tanna.

The expert also highlighted that the taxpayers are required to file their ITRs within the specified time limit. However, in the case of a genuine hardship or reason, the taxpayer may have to pay heavy penalties and interest, but a condonation application can be filed after the deadline.

Why should you file a revised return? Cleartax data shows that taxpayers should file a revised income tax return (ITR) if they have made any of the following errors while filing their previous ITR —

In case the taxpayer has mistakenly omitted, reduced, or exaggerated their income.

In case the taxpayer omitted deductions or claimed excess deductions or exemptions on their initial return.

In case of miscalculations or missed necessary disclosures in their filing.

In case the taxpayer had chosen the wrong ITR form.

In case the taxpayer claimed less refund than they were eligible for. Read all personal finance stories here

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal or tax advice. Taxpayers are advised to consult a qualified tax professional or refer to the official website of the Income Tax Department for accurate and up-to-date guidance before filing their returns.