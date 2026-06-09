Income tax return: Can you skip ITR filing if your income is below the exemption limit? check rules here

Taxpayers might not need to file an Income Tax Return if their income is below the exemption limit, but filing can provide financial benefits, such as official records and eligibility for refunds. 

Sanchari Ghosh
Updated9 Jun 2026, 09:05 AM IST
Deadlines for filing ITR vary based on income type, with specific dates for different cases.
Deadlines for filing ITR vary based on income type, with specific dates for different cases.

Many taxpayers assume they do not need to file an Income Tax Return if their income is below the exemption limit. While filing may not be mandatory, doing so can offer several financial and practical benefits.

What is the basic exemption limit?

The income tax exemption threshold depends which tax regime a taxpayer picks:

New tax regime

  • Income up to 4 lakh is tax-free.
  • Earnings between 4 lakh and 8 lakh are taxed at 5%, with tax rates increasing gradually for higher income brackets.
  • The highest rate of 30% applies to income exceeding 24 lakh.

Old tax regime

  • The basic exemption limit is 2.5 lakh.
  • Income from 2.5 lakh to 5 lakh is taxed at 5%,
  • Income between 5 lakh and 10 lakh attracts a 20% tax rate,
  • Income above 10 lakh is taxed at 30%.

Do you need to file an ITR even if your income is below the exemption limit?

It is not mandatory for individuals whose taxable income is below the exemption limit to file ITR, as per the income tax rules. There is no legal obligation. However, taxpayers often submit income tax returns despite having income below the exemption limit.

Also Read | ITR Filing 2026: Who will issue Form 16 if you switched jobs last year

Why it can be helpful?

  • Filing a Nil ITR creates an official record of your income.
  • Income Tax Return acknowledgements are often required when applying for visas, loans, credit cards, and various other financial products and services.
  • Filing a Nil ITR can also help taxpayers claim refunds. In certain cases, tax may have been deducted at source (TDS) even though the individual's taxable income ultimately falls below the exemption limit after considering eligible deductions and exemptions.
  • Submitting an ITR is essential to recover such excess tax deducted.

Deadlines for filing ITR for FY 2025-26

Here are the deadlines by which taxpayers must file their income tax returns based on their income type:

  • Individuals (Non-audit cases): Salaried, pensioners and investors must file ITR-1 or ITR-2 by 31 July 2026, unless extended by the I-T department.
  • Business/Profession (Non-audit cases) – All freelancers and small businesses must file ITR-3 or ITR-4 by 31 August 2026.
  • Tax audit cases: Business owners or professionals requiring audit must file ITR-3 or ITR-4 by 31 October 2026.
  • Belated Return (Late filing): All ITR forms must be filed by 31 December 2026 if you failed to file your tax return on time.

Also Read | Which ITR form is right for you? A simple guide to choosing one

The Income Tax department has notified all income tax return forms for the assessment year (AY) 2026-27. While ITR forms 1-4, filed by small and medium taxpayers, were notified on March 30, ITR forms 2, 3, 5, 6 and 7, as well as ITR-U (for filing updated returns), were notified on March 31.

About the Author

Sanchari Ghosh

Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.

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