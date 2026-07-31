ITR filing deadline extension LIVE: No extension announced yet — check what happens if you miss July 31 due date

ITR filing deadline extension LIVE: The final countdown has begun for the 31 July 2026 income tax return (ITR) filing deadline. With only a few hours left before the due date ends, taxpayers across the country are rushing to complete the filing process, verify their returns and resolve last-minute issues related to AIS, Form 26AS, deductions, refunds and tax payments.

Although many people are hoping for an extension this year as well, tax experts have repeatedly cautioned that such a move appears unlikely. The government extended the ITR filing deadline on four occasions over the past five years, but this year is different. Ahead of the July 31 due date, the e-filing portal's infrastructure was upgraded, including enhancing its capacity to process up to 1 crore returns a day, reducing the possibility of a due date extension due to technical glitches.

Who needs to file ITR by July 31?

Today's deadline to file ITR-1 and ITR-2 only applies to salaried individuals, pensioners, and HUFs or non-audit cases whose income exceeds the basic exemption limit, or who undertook high-value transactions like large bank deposits or foreign travel in Financial Year 2025-26.

These taxpayers need to file their returns by July 31:

Salaried employees and pensioners filing ITR-1 or ITR-2 with income above the basic tax exemption limit.

Individuals with capital gains or rental income from multiple house properties not requiring a tax audit.

People with income below basic exemption limit but having high-value financial transactions, such as spending over ₹ 2 lakh on foreign travel, depositing over ₹ 50 lakh in a savings account, or paying over ₹ 1 lakh in electricity bills.

For business owners and professionals who file ITR-3 or ITR-4 (presumptive taxation scheme), the due date is set at August 31, 2026 or October 31, 2026 if an audit is required for the same.

How to file your ITR online?

A taxpayer can file their return on the income tax department's e-filing portal by logging in with their PAN as the user ID and their password. After that, follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Click on the e-File option, select Income Tax Returns, and click File Income Tax Return.

Step 2: Choose the correct Assessment Year and pick Online as your mode of filing.

Step 3: Select the right ITR form (such as ITR-1 or ITR-4) based on your sources of income.

Step 4: Review your pre-filled data using your Form 16, AIS, and Form 26AS to match your personal and tax payment records.

Step 5: Preview the return, fix any validation errors, and complete the e-verification process using an OTP or electronic verification code.

Many fintech platforms also offer ITR services at a cost, which often comes with expert assistance, tax-saving suggestions, and pre-filled tax details.

This live blog will track the latest updates 31 July ITR filing deadline, who gets additional time, penalties for missing the deadline, important ITR forms, filing portal developments, and expert guidance for last-minute taxpayers.