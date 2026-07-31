ITR filing deadline extension LIVE: No extension announced yet — check what happens if you miss July 31 due date

ITR filing deadline extension LIVE: The final countdown has begun for the 31 July 2026 income tax return (ITR) filing deadline. With only a few hours left before the due date ends, taxpayers across the country are rushing to complete the filing process, verify their returns and resolve last-minute issues related to AIS, Form 26AS, deductions, refunds and tax payments.
Although many people are hoping for an extension this year as well, tax experts have repeatedly cautioned that such a move appears unlikely. The government extended the ITR filing deadline on four occasions over the past five years, but this year is different. Ahead of the July 31 due date, the e-filing portal's infrastructure was upgraded, including enhancing its capacity to process up to 1 crore returns a day, reducing the possibility of a due date extension due to technical glitches.
Today's deadline to file ITR-1 and ITR-2 only applies to salaried individuals, pensioners, and HUFs or non-audit cases whose income exceeds the basic exemption limit, or who undertook high-value transactions like large bank deposits or foreign travel in Financial Year 2025-26.
These taxpayers need to file their returns by July 31:
For business owners and professionals who file ITR-3 or ITR-4 (presumptive taxation scheme), the due date is set at August 31, 2026 or October 31, 2026 if an audit is required for the same.
A taxpayer can file their return on the income tax department's e-filing portal by logging in with their PAN as the user ID and their password. After that, follow the steps given below:
Step 1: Click on the e-File option, select Income Tax Returns, and click File Income Tax Return.
Step 2: Choose the correct Assessment Year and pick Online as your mode of filing.
Step 3: Select the right ITR form (such as ITR-1 or ITR-4) based on your sources of income.
Step 4: Review your pre-filled data using your Form 16, AIS, and Form 26AS to match your personal and tax payment records.
Step 5: Preview the return, fix any validation errors, and complete the e-verification process using an OTP or electronic verification code.
Many fintech platforms also offer ITR services at a cost, which often comes with expert assistance, tax-saving suggestions, and pre-filled tax details.
This live blog will track the latest updates 31 July ITR filing deadline, who gets additional time, penalties for missing the deadline, important ITR forms, filing portal developments, and expert guidance for last-minute taxpayers.
With the ongoing ITR filing season and the introduction of the ₹12 lakh tax relief under the new tax regime, there has been a growing perception among taxpayers that filing an ITR may no longer be necessary if no tax is payable, but that's not the case.
If your income is above the basic exemption limit, which is ₹4 lakh for all age groups covered under the new tax regime, you must file ITR.
“The introduction of the ₹12 lakh tax relief under the new tax regime has shifted the conversation from tax savings to financial discipline. A common misconception is that if no tax is payable, filing an Income Tax Return becomes optional. In reality, an ITR remains one of the strongest indicators of financial credibility. Whether you're applying for a loan, a credit card, or demonstrating income for future financial needs, a timely and accurate ITR strengthens your financial profile,” said Kumar Binit, CEO at airpay money.
If you gift money to your wife and she invests it in mutual funds, shares or other such assets, then the income generated from those investments may still be taxed in your hands under the clubbing provisions of the Income-tax Act.
However, the rule does not apply if your spouse is earning income through their own professional or technical expertise.
Last year a set of circumstances led to extension of deadline for filing ITR. This year, however, the government has highlighted improvements in the portal's infrastructure ahead of the filing deadline, including its ability to process up to 1 crore returns a day.
Experts thus believe the current filing trend does not support a case for extending the July 31 deadline.
Taxpayers who fail to file ITR within the original deadline can still file a belated return along with a late filing fee.
For those with an income above ₹5 lakh, the penalty is up to ₹5,000 and taxpayers with an income of up to ₹5 lakh, the maximum penalty for filing a belated ITR is ₹1,000.
Today, July 31 is the last date for certain taxpayers filing ITR-1 and ITR-2. Anyone whose income is above the basic exemption limit or undertook certain high value transactions in a financial year must file their return.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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