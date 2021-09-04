Income tax return: Do you have to disclose assets in your ITR?

For immovable properties i.e. land and building owned by you as on 31st March, 2021, you have to provide the description of the asset, its address and the cost of such property. All the assets owned by you have to be disclosed whether purchased by you or acquired through gift or inheritance. In case of jointly owned property, you need to furnish the details as regards your share in the property. While furnishing the figure of cost for property not bought by you and in case you do not know the cost incurred by the previous owner, and to play safe, in my opinion, you can disclose the fair market value of the property as on 1st April 2001, which is accepted by the income tax department for capital gains computations in cases assets were acquired before 1st April 2001. In case the asset was acquired later on, you can obtain a valuation report and state that value. Alternatively, you can state the stamp duty valuation of the property on 1st April 2001 or the stamp duty value on the date of acquisition in which it came to be owned by you.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}