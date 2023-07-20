Who can use Form ITR-4?

ITR-4, known as Sugam, can be used by any individual who is a resident for tax purposes, HUF, or a partnership firm who are resident and which wish to offer their income on a presumptive basis, where income is presumed at a minimum rate based on ownership of commercial vehicles or as a percentage of your gross receipts or turnover. Please note an LLP is not eligible to use ITR 4. In case you are a director in any company or own shares in any unlisted companies you cannot use ITR-4 and have to use ITR-3 in case you have business or professional income taxable eligible for presumptive scheme of taxation.