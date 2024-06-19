Income tax return filing 2024: Who is required to file ITR?
Filing Income Tax Return (ITR) is mandatory even if tax is deducted at source. Criteria for filing include income exceeding exemption limit, assets abroad, foreign investments, large deposits, high sales, and significant expenditures
Based on my conversation with my salaried friends, I get the impression that many of them are under the impression that they are not required to file any ITR if appropriate income tax has been deducted from their salaries. Most of them treat the tax deduction at the source as fully complying with the law. Even retirees feel that as the bank has already deducted tax on the fixed deposit interest, they are not required to file their ITR. This is not correct.