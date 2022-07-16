Income Tax Return filing: 5 reasons why you should file your ITR on time

The Income Tax department has urged the taxpayers to not wait until the last minute for filing their income tax return (ITR). The due date for filing ITR of the assessment year 2022-23, is scheduled for July 31, 2022. The department has reminded taxpayers to not delay and file their ITR today as the due date is approaching soon. Also, the department asked taxpayers to e-verify after filing. ITR forms enable a taxpayer to report their incomes and taxes to be paid in a financial year to the department. It is mandatory to file your ITR if your income is more than the basic exemption limit.

