Income Tax Return: Does missing July 31 deadline mean losing out on old tax regime benefits? Details here

Income Tax Return: Missing July 31 deadline means you would not be able to file your return later under the old tax regime since new tax regime is the default regime for financial year 2023-24

Vimal Chander Joshi
Published28 Jul 2024, 12:29 PM IST
There is a late fee of up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 for filing income tax return (ITR) after the due date.
There is a late fee of up to ₹5,000 for filing income tax return (ITR) after the due date.

The deadline to file income tax return (ITR) for financial year 2023-24 is July 31. It is a well-known fact but what most taxpayers are not aware is that the deadline is highly unlikely to be extended. If you recall, a similar situation happened last year. A large number of taxpayers were hoping for the deadline to get extended as a convention.

But at the eleventh hour, they faced a rude shock that the deadline was NOT going to be extended.

Situation is not too distinct this time around. While there is a chatter, and some demands that the deadline to file income tax return may (or should) get extended, it is perhaps as unlikely and uncertain as the roll-back of revision of provision of capital gains tax.

Also Read | Interest on personal loan can be claimed as income tax deduction in some cases

Let us understand what do you stand to lose if you fail to file income tax return before July 31.

1. Losing out on exemptions given in old tax regime: When you miss the July 31 deadline, you would not be able to file your return after this date under the old tax regime because for financial year 2023-24, new tax regime is the default regime. This effectively means you will not be able to avail exemptions and deductions against investments in tax-saving instruments.

After July 31 deadline, taxpayers will not be able to claim these benefits since they will be shifted to the new tax regime wherein these benefits are absent.

Chartered Accountant explained this in an X post wherein he says, “missing the deadline could lead to the forfeiture of benefits tied to the old tax regime, as taxpayers will automatically be shifted to the new tax regime—this being the default option. This shift could make the situation more costly, as taxpayers who preferred the old tax regime for its deductions and exemptions will find that the new regime does not offer these benefits and may have to pay higher taxes with interest.”

“For salaried taxpayers with no business income, who have opted for Old Tax Regime, have to file the ITR before the due date. Else they will not be able to opt out of the default New Tax Regime,” says Chartered Accountant Pratibha Goyal, partner, PD Gupta & Company, a Delhi-based firm.

Also Read | ITR filing 2024: IT dept says more than 5 cr income tax returns filed so far

2. Late filing fee: As we are aware that missing July 31 deadline for filing ITR means the income tax department can impose a late filing fee of 5,000 under Section 234F of the Income Tax (I-T) Act. However, the late filing fee is slashed to 1,000 if your income is below 5 lakh.

Besides, if there is a tax liability, taxpayers are made to pay interest at a rate of 1 percent per month as per Section 234A of the Income Tax Act on the outstanding tax amount from the due date.

Also Read | Income Tax: How can you escape paying tax on ₹10 lakh in annual income?

3. No carry forward of loss: If taxpayers happened to incur losses because of their investment in stock market, mutual funds, properties or any of their businesses, they have the option to carry forward these losses and offset them against income in the subsequent years.

This provision substantially reduces your tax liability in future years. However, this is not permitted when you file your return after the deadline.

“You will not be allowed to carry forward these losses if you miss filing your ITR before the deadline,” adds chartered accountant Chauhan.

Catch all the Budget News ,Business News , Money news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Jul 2024, 12:29 PM IST
HomeMoneyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax Return: Does missing July 31 deadline mean losing out on old tax regime benefits? Details here

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    162.60
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    5.15 (3.27%)

    Ashok Leyland

    246.35
    03:58 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    13.9 (5.98%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.55
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -0.3 (-0.17%)

    Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

    442.55
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -4.6 (-1.03%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Shriram Finance

    2,925.30
    03:54 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    245 (9.14%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    91.27
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    6.92 (8.2%)

    Solar Industries India

    10,972.85
    03:57 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    756.25 (7.4%)

    Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

    1,680.05
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    114.35 (7.3%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      69,834.00-477.00
      Chennai
      69,902.00-205.00
      Delhi
      69,971.00750.00
      Kolkata
      69,494.00273.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Money

      More From Popular in Money
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue