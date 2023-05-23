Income taxpayers can now file their returns for AY 2023-24 through Income Tax Return (ITR) forms ITR-1 and ITR-4 on the e-filing portal. “Income-tax Returns Form ITR 1 and ITR 4 are enabled at the portal in Online mode with prefilled data," stated the income tax website.

“ITR 1 and 4 for A.Y. 2023-24 are enabled for filing in online mode at the e-filing portal. Earlier, excel utilities for ITR 1, 2 & 4 for A.Y. 2023-24 had already been enabled. The software/utilities for preparing other ITRs/ Forms will be enabled shortly. Information regarding the same will be made available to taxpayers on the e-filing portal," Income Tax India tweeted.

Dear @shubhamrkrock,

ITR 1 and 4 for A.Y. 2023-24 are enabled for filing in online mode at e-filing portal. Earlier, excel utilities for ITR 1, 2 & 4 for A.Y. 2023-24 had already been enabled. The software/utilities for preparing other ITRs/ Forms will be enabled shortly.… — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) May 23, 2023

Among all the available ITR Forms, ITR-1 and ITR-4 are the most commonly used ITR forms

Form ITR 1 which is popularly known as Sahaj is to be used by a significant majority of taxpayers. ITR 1 can only be used by an individual taxpayer who is a resident of India for tax purposes. So all the non-resident and not ordinary resident Individuals under tax laws cannot use this form. Likewise, any person whose taxable income does not exceed fifty lakhs can use ITR 1 provided he does not have any income under the head “Capital gains" and “Profits and gains of business or profession".

Who can file ITR 4?

The ITR-4 form, also known as Sugam, can be used by individuals, HUFs, firms (other than Limited Liability Partnership firms), having total income up to ₹50 lakh, and having income from businesses and professions which is computed u/s 44AD, 44ADA, 44AE of IT Act.

A taxpayer can file income tax returns either directly on the e-filing portal or through offline mode.

How to file ITR-1, ITR-4 forms online

1) log in to https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/ using PAN and password

2) Click on the“e-file" menu.

3) Now click on the “Income Tax return" link.

4) Select the submission mode as “Prepare and submit online"

5)Now, carefully fill out all the applicable and mandatory fields of the ITR form

6) Now, choose the appropriate verification option in the “Taxes paid and Verification" tab and submit the form.

The ITR forms were notified by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) in February this year. Currently, the income tax return is being filed for FY 2022-23 (AY 2023-24). The last date for filing ITR for salaried individuals and taxpayers whose accounts are not required to be audited is July 31, 2023