Income Tax Return for AY 2020-21: Do not forget these incomes while filing ITR

As per my observation majority of the salaried people get their ITR filed through the ITR filing facility either online or offline where the ITR filer, files your ITR based on just your form No. 16 without bothering to gather information about your other income. Due to this many income may get unreported. In almost all such cases the interest on saving bank account for sure gets unreported though you can claim deduction upto Rs. 10,000 for it. Many people including salaried carry an impression that such interest is fully exempt and need not be included in ITR. Strictly as per the law even if your interest on saving bank account does not exceed Rs. 10,000/-, the right course of action is to first include it in your income under the head “Income from Other Sources" and then claim deduction under Section 80 TTA. In case the saving interest happens to be more than rupees 10,000/- you have to pay tax on such excess amount.