Income Tax Return for AY 2020-21: How to prepare for filing of your ITR

By now all of you must have received your Form No. 16 from your employer if not please get it immediately as you will need it for filing of your ITR. Once you receive your Form 16, I request you to check this form thoroughly to verify that your employer has correctly shown the exempt allowance like House Rent Allowance as exempt. Also verify that proper deductions under Chapter VIA for various items of investments and expenditures have been given to arrive at the taxable salary. It may happen that these exempt allowance or deductions are not reflecting in the form No. 16. This may happen due to any reason like delay in submitting the proof or due to oversight of finance department of your Company. The deductions may be for items like life insurance premium, health insurance premium, home loan repayment, interest on education loan or school fee etc. If proper deductions have not been given against your salary please bring it to the notice of your consultant so that he makes proper claim for such omitted deductions while filing the ITR.