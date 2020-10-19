Income Tax Return for AY 2020-21: Who cannot file ITR1?

The Income Tax department of India specifies a few conditions where an individual cannot use ITR1 to file his or her income tax. ITR 1 form also known as Sahaj is mainly for salaried individuals earning up to ₹50 lakh annually. Income for this purpose includes income from salary or pension, income from one house property and income other sources such as interest from bank account. An individual who fulfills any of the below mentioned conditions, cannot file income tax returns using ITR1 (Sahaj):