How to disclose cryptocurrency gains while filing income tax return

On taxability of bitcoins earned during the 'mining' process, Wadhwa said, “Bitcoins generated during the 'mining' process are classifiable as self-generated capital assets. Since, the cost of acquisition of such Bitcoins is not available, the taxpayer can take the benefit of judgment of the Supreme Court in the case of B.C. Srinivasa Setty [1981] 5 Taxman 1 (SC). In this case it was held that if cost of acquisition of an asset cannot be ascertained, the machinery provision for computation of capital gains will fail, therefore, no capital gains can be levied on transfer of such assets. Therefore, Bitcoins generated in the 'mining' process may be exempt from tax."