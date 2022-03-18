Income tax return: How to e-verify ITR using Aadhaar OTP. Details here

Income tax return: A taxpayer needs to e-verify one's Income Tax Returns (ITR) as ITR is not considered as valid unless and until it has been verified. According to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), an earning individual can e-verify one's ITR by using its Aadhaar card number. However, to avail this UIDAI facility, one's mobile number has to be registered with its Aadhaar card. Apart from this, one's PAN has to be seeded with its Aadhaar card as well.

