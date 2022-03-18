Income tax return: How to e-verify ITR using Aadhaar OTP. Details here

Income tax return: How to e-verify ITR using Aadhaar OTP. Details here2 min read . 09:08 AM IST
- Income tax return: For e-verification of ITR through Aadhaar OTP (One Time Password), one needs to login at income tax e-filing portal
Income tax return: A taxpayer needs to e-verify one's Income Tax Returns (ITR) as ITR is not considered as valid unless and until it has been verified. According to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), an earning individual can e-verify one's ITR by using its Aadhaar card number. However, to avail this UIDAI facility, one's mobile number has to be registered with its Aadhaar card. Apart from this, one's PAN has to be seeded with its Aadhaar card as well.
UIDAI informed income taxpayers about Aadhaar-based ITR e-verification citing, "A simple method to e-verify your Income Tax Returns is by using your #Aadhaar. If your Aadhaar is linked with #PAN, you can e-verify your #ITR using Aadhaar. Please note that your mobile number must be registered in Aadhaar to avail of this service."
How to e-verify ITR using Aadhaar OTP
For e-verification of ITR through Aadhaar OTP (One Time Password), one needs to login at income tax e-filing portal and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:
1] Log in at official e-filing portal and click on the e-Verify Return option;
2] Select the option - I would want to verify using OTP on a mobile number registered with Aadhaar and click Continue on the e-Verify screen;
3] Click on - I agree to validate my Aadhaar Details checked on the Aadhaar OTP screen;
4] Select 'I agree to validate my Aadhaar Details on Aadhaar OTP screen';
5] Click on Generate Aadhaar OTP option;
6] Enter the 6-digit OTP received on your registered mobile number;
7] The OTP is valid for only 15 minutes and the user gets only 3 chances to enter the OTP in the right manner;
8] After submission of OTP, a Transaction ID will be sent. Save it properly; and
9] Check your email and registered phone to receive the confirmation message for the same.
