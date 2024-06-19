Income Tax Return: How to easily access and review your Annual Information Statement with a click
Form 26AS is directly available to you via the income tax e-filing portal. However, after logging in, accessing AIS might necessitate going to a different AIS portal.
The deadline for filing ITRs for the financial year 2023-24 (Assessment year 2024-25) is July 31, 2024. With just over a month remaining, now is an ideal moment to begin gathering the necessary documents required to complete your income tax return (ITR) form.