Income tax return: The due date for income tax return (ITR) filing by an earning individual for the financial year 2021-22 and assessment year 2022-23 is 31st July 2022. So, those individual taxpayers who have a total annual income up to ₹50 lakh from salary, one house property and other sources of income can file ITR-1 form by the given due date for ITR filing. ITR-1 form can be filled and submitted online as well. It can be filled in completely online mode or in partially online and partially offline mode.

How to file ITR-1 form in partially online and partially offline mode

In this mode of ITR filing, the taxpayer is advised to first download the pre-filled JASON file and use JASON utility for filling one's income details. After filling the income details for FY22, the taxpayer needs to upload that filled JASON form on the income tax e-filing website — incometax.gov.in.

How to file ITR-1 form in completely digital mode

For ITR e-filing via 100 per cent digital mode, one needs to login at the official income tax website — incometax.gov.in, login with your credentials using PAN/Aadhaar number as your user ID and follow the below mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at the official income tax website — incometax.gov.in;

2] Go to E-file and select Income Tax Return;

3] Select 'File Income Tax Return' from the menu;

4] Select Financial Year 2021-22;

5] Choose 'Online' on mode of filing option;

6] Select 'Individual' in application status and ITR-1 form on the landing page;

7] Click on 'Let's get started';

8] Choose the applicable reason for ITR filing and click at 'Continue' option;

9] Validate 5 tabs — personal Information, gross total income, total deductions, tax paid and total tax liability — under 'Let's validate your pre-filled return' option;

10] Go to Return Summary option and check if all 5 tabs are showing confirmed in this option. After checking the 5 tabs after validation, click at 'Proceed' to tax summary tab;;

11] In Tax Summary tab, one can view one's tax summary (nil, payable and refund);

12] Then go to the declaration tab and fill the requisite details and click at 'Preview Return' option;

13] After ensuring that the details filled are accurate and correct, then one needs to click at ''Proceed to Validation' option. In case there is some error, one can correct the information by choosing the 'Edit' option; and

14] After successful validation of one's ITR, one needs to verify one's tax return. This can be done online via Aadhaar OTP, net banking etc., or the taxpayer can take a print out of one's ITR-V, sing it and send it via post to CPC, Income Tax Department, Bengaluru within 120 days of ITR e-filing.