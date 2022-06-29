Income tax return: How to file ITR-1 online for FY2021-22

Income tax return: The due date for income tax return (ITR) filing by an earning individual for the financial year 2021-22 and assessment year 2022-23 is 31st July 2022. So, those individual taxpayers who have a total annual income up to ₹50 lakh from salary, one house property and other sources of income can file ITR-1 form by the given due date for ITR filing. ITR-1 form can be filled and submitted online as well. It can be filled in completely online mode or in partially online and partially offline mode.

