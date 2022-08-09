Income tax return (ITR) filing: The due date for unaudited income tax return (ITR) filing has passed and those who have filed their return have either got ITR refund or they are waiting for their ITR refund . However, while filing one's I-T return, we often commit some common mistakes like incorrect bank details, use of an incorrect ITR form, mismatch in Form 26AS and the ITR filed, etc. To correct such errors a taxpayer can file a revised ITR by editing the error in one's ITR. They can do this online by lo0gging in at the income tax e-filing portal — https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal. Under Section 139 (5) of the income tax act, 1961, a taxpayer can revise one's ITR and file a revised ITR by removing the error in the original return.

Speaking on the revised I-T return filing, SEBI registered tax and investment expert Jitendra Solanki said, "Under Section 139(5) of the income tax act, 1961, a taxpayer is allowed to file a revised ITR and correct the information filled in the original return. One can revise one's ITR even when the ITR has been filed after the due date i.e. 31st July 2022." Solanki said that one can file a revised ITR online by logging in at the income tax e-filing portal. He said that one can file revised return prior to 3 months of completion of the assessment year i.e. one can file revised return till 31st December 2022.

How to file revised return for AY 2022-23 online

As mentioned above, one needs to login at the direct income tax e-filing portal — https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal and follow the step by step guide given below:

1] Login at the e-filing website of the income tax department — https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal;

2] Login with the User ID and password on the home page;

3] After opening your account click on ‘E-File’ and choose 'Income Tax Return';

4] After opening of the income tax return page, select AY 2022-23 and 'Online' as 'Select Mode Filing';

5] Choose your options you want to correct;

6] Select one of the status — individual, HUF and others — applicable on you;

7] Select correct ITR form and proceed with the information sought;

8] After filling the ITR form, you would have to e-verify your revised income tax return. A taxpayer can also verify its return offline by sending the return to the Centralized Processing Centre of the Income Tax Department at Bengaluru through a speed post.