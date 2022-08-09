Income tax return: How to file revised ITR online. Step by step guide

Income tax return (ITR) filing: The due date for unaudited income tax return (ITR) filing has passed and those who have filed their return have either got ITR refund or they are waiting for their ITR refund. However, while filing one's I-T return, we often commit some common mistakes like incorrect bank details, use of an incorrect ITR form, mismatch in Form 26AS and the ITR filed, etc. To correct such errors a taxpayer can file a revised ITR by editing the error in one's ITR. They can do this online by lo0gging in at the income tax e-filing portal — https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal. Under Section 139 (5) of the income tax act, 1961, a taxpayer can revise one's ITR and file a revised ITR by removing the error in the original return.

