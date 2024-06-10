Income Tax Return: How to maximise your tax refunds while filing ITR?
Claim available deductions and exemptions to minimize tax burden in India. Sections 80C and 80D provide opportunities for tax savings. Timely filing of Income Tax Return and accurate bank account validation are essential for smooth refund processing.
There’s considerable buzz about maximising tax refunds in India. There’s nothing amiss in aiming to save money, which you can achieve by ensuring you receive all the tax benefits you’re entitled to. Your proficiency in assessing different aspects of tax calculation can lead to a larger refund.