ITR filing deadline for FY 2019-20 (AY 2020-21) extended. Check new dates

For those taxpayers whose accounts need to be audited, the ITR filing deadline has been extended by two months till 31 January, 2021. "The due date for furnishing of Income Tax Returns for the taxpayers (including their partners) who are required to get their accounts audited [for whom the due date (i.e. before the extension by the said notification) as per the Act is 31st October, 2020] has been extended to 31 January, 2021," ministry of finance said in a statement.