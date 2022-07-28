Income Tax Return (ITR) filing: How to calculate your TDS on fixed deposits

Three days are left for filing an income tax return (ITR) for the fiscal FY22 (the assessment year 2022-23). With the deadline of July 31 nearing, a fixed deposit (FD) holder must ensure to file their ITR to claim tax deducted at source (TDS) on their investment. A 10% TDS is applicable on income from other sources for Indian residents. Notably, TDS is deducted from your FDs at the end of each year towards your maturity period. And, the Income Tax department does allow taxpayers to claim their TDS by filing ITR.

